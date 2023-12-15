EC orders Planning Minister MA Mannan to explain breach of code

An election inquiry committee has asked Planning Minister MA Mannan, the Awami League candidate for the Sunamganj-3 constituency, to explain his alleged violation of the electoral code of conduct.

The notice signed by the inquiry committee member Joint District Judge Rashid Ahmad Milon sought an explanation from the minister on Wednesday.

The notice said that the minister held public meetings in Rameshwarpur Bazar and Barafechi Bazar on Saturday under the banner of a staff meeting.