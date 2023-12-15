    বাংলা

    EC orders Planning Minister MA Mannan to explain breach of code

    The EC has asked him to submit a written explanation within 10 am next Sunday

    Sunamganj Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 14 Dec 2023, 06:44 PM
    Updated : 14 Dec 2023, 06:44 PM

    An election inquiry committee has asked Planning Minister MA Mannan, the Awami League candidate for the Sunamganj-3 constituency, to explain his alleged violation of the electoral code of conduct.

    The notice signed by the inquiry committee member Joint District Judge Rashid Ahmad Milon sought an explanation from the minister on Wednesday.

    The notice said that the minister held public meetings in Rameshwarpur Bazar and Barafechi Bazar on Saturday under the banner of a staff meeting.

    It stated that holding such meetings three weeks before the poll is a violation of the code of conduct.

    The inquiry committee has asked the minister to submit a written explanation within 10 am next Sunday as to why legal action should not be taken over the matter.

    “We will certainly respond to the notice following the legal process, but we did not hold any election meeting. It was just a staff meeting,” said Hasnat Hossain, a spokesman for the minister.

