BNP, Jamaat equally ‘responsible’ for political ‘discord’, says Nahid

National Citizen Party (NCP) Convenor Nahid Islam has held both the BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami “equally responsible” for the political discord that has emerged in Bangladesh over state reform, the national election, and the proposed referendum.

Speaking at a press conference at NCP’s temporary office in Dhaka’s Banglamotor, Dhaka on Sunday, he claimed that “one party is derailing reform efforts, while the other is trying to postpone the election”.

During the briefing, he called for the order to implement the July National Charter to be issued by Chief Advisor Muhammad Yunus instead of the president.

Sharp differences have arisen among political parties over the recommendations on implementing the July Charter and holding a referendum.

The BNP has rejected the recommendations submitted by the National Consensus Commission to the government for implementing the Charter, calling them “unacceptable”.

The party argues that its “note of dissent”, which it was promised would be recorded in the Charter, has been omitted.

It has also criticised the inclusion of a proposal to form a constitutional reform council, which was not part of the original document.

The BNP insists that the referendum should be held on the same day as the national election.

In contrast, the Jamaat-e-Islami, NCP, and other parties have called for the referendum before the national election, backing the commission’s Charter recommendations.

When asked about the matter, Nahid said: “The BNP opposed reform from the very beginning within the Consensus Commission and submitted a note of dissent. So, people are questioning how committed they truly are to reform.

“On the other hand, Jamaat’s activities suggest they may have an ulterior motive to delay the election.”

He noted that the NCP rejects both positions. “We want the election to be held in February as scheduled. The July Charter must also gain legal recognition and be implemented.

“Our call to all political parties is to reach a consensus,” he said.