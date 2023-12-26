BNP’s Nazrul questions police ‘meeting’ with city councillors before polls

BNP leader Nazrul Islam Khan has questioned the police’s need to meet with the city councillors ahead of the 12th parliamentary elections.

He also asked, “Why do they need a dummy candidate to usher people to the polling stations?”

On Tuesday, Nazrul and other BNP leaders were distributing leaflets from Dhaka’s Motijheel to Dilkusha road to call for an election boycott.

Earlier, Dhaka Police Commissioner Habibur Rahman called Dhaka’s city councillors for a ‘law and order meeting’ on Monday.

Habibur told reporters, “Voting or abstaining from voting is a democratic right. But preventing people from voting is not a democratic right. It is the constitutional responsibility of citizens to prevent transgressions by those who try to foil the elections.”