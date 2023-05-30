High Court upholds 13 years of jail for BNP leader Aman, 9 years for Tuku

The High Court has upheld a 13-year jail term given to Dhaka Metropolitan North BNP convener Amanullah Aman and three years in jail for his wife Sabera Aman in a graft case. It also upheld the nine-year jail term awarded against BNP Standing Committee member Iqbal Hasan Mahmud Tuku in a separate case.

Dismissing the appeals filed by Aman and his wife and Tuku against the lower court verdicts, the High Court bench of Justice Md Nazrul Islam Talukder and Justice Khizir Hayat delivered their verdict on Tuesday.

The judges ordered the defendants to surrender to the trial court two weeks after receiving the copy of the High Court verdict.