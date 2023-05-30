High Court upholds 13 years of jail for BNP leader Aman, 9 years for Tuku

The High Court has upheld a 13-year jail term given to Dhaka Metropolitan North BNP convener Amanullah Aman and three years in jail for his wife Sabera Aman in a graft case. It also upheld the nine-year jail term awarded against BNP Standing Committee member Iqbal Hasan Mahmud Tuku in a separate case.
Dismissing the appeals filed by Aman and his wife and Tuku against the lower court verdicts, the High Court bench of Justice Md Nazrul Islam Talukder and Justice Khizir Hayat delivered their verdict on Tuesday.
The judges ordered the defendants to surrender to the trial court two weeks after receiving the copy of the High Court verdict.
The accused have to surrender to the trial court in two weeks from the day the lower court accepts the verdict and can file a petition with the Appellate Division after they have the certified copy of the verdict, ACC lawyer Md Khurshid Alam told journalists.
AM Mahbub Uddin Khokon represented Aman and his wife while Ajmalul Hossain QC and Md Saifullah Mamun were the lawyers for Iqbal Hasan Mahmud Tuku.
Md Khurshid Alam Khan represented the ACC and Attorney General AM Amin Uddin and Deputy Attorney General AKM Amin Uddin Manik were the state counsellors.
CASE AGAINST THE AMAN COUPLE
On Mar 6, 2007, the ACC filed a case against Aman and his wife with the Kafrul Police Station over complaints of wealth accumulated beyond known sources of income and hiding information about assets.
The couple amassed illegal wealth worth Tk 99.4 million from 1992 to 2006, the case document said. Aman accumulated wealth worth Tk 33 million while Sabera made a fortune of around Tk 66 million coming from unknown sources.
On Jun 21 of the same year, a Special Judge's Court sentenced Aman to jail for 13 years and Sabera to three years in jail.
The couple appealed to the High Court against the verdict and the High Court overturned the verdict. They were acquitted on Aug 16, 2010.
The ACC appealed against the High Court verdict and the Appellate Division dismissed the High Court verdict on May 26, 2014. It then ordered the High Court to re-hear the case.
The High Court had scheduled May 30 to announce the verdict on the case after re-hearing it on May 14.
TUKU’S CASE
On Mar 21, 2007, during the emergency rule, ACC Deputy Director Golam Shahriar Chowdhury filed a case against former BNP state minister Iqbal Hasan Mahmud Tuku for acquiring illegal assets and hiding information. Tuku was accused of accumulating more than Tk 49.6 million.
A Dhaka Special Judge's Court sentenced Tuku to nine years in jail on Nov 15.
The High Court overturned the decision and acquitted Tuku on Jun 15, 2011. The ACC appealed against that verdict and the Appellate Division dismissed Tuku’s acquittal on Jan 21, 2014, and ordered the High Court to rehear the case.
Tuku requested a reconsideration of the Appellate Division order, but it was turned down.
The High Court had scheduled May 30 to announce the verdict on the case after rehearing it on May 17.