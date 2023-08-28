BNP, Jatiya Party leaders had 'meeting' in Singapore: Quader

Some opposition leaders from the BNP and the Jatiya Party have reportedly met in Singapore, according to Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader.
After making the claim, Quader - who is also the road transport and bridges minister - urged these politicians to avoid plotting violent actions to overthrow the Sheikh Hasina government.
The opposition parties have not confirmed reports of discussions at home or abroad ahead of the next parliamentary polls.
“A group of BNP leaders have travelled to Singapore. I’ve heard that another group of Jatiya Party leaders have also gone there,” Quader said at an event organised by the Institute of Engineers, Bangladesh on Monday.
“It’s good for politicians to have discussions. They can hold the discussions abroad. It’s their right.
“You’re free to conduct political activities, but please stay away from conspiracies and violence,” Quader remarked.
As Bangladesh is preparing for the general election to be held by January 2024, he recalled the deadly violence during protests before and after the 2014 elections.
The ruling party’s number two appealed to politicians not to conduct activities similar to the ones that saw buses firebombed and people burnt alive in 2014.
He also responded to criticism by senior BNP leader Abdul Moyeen Khan that the Awami League used the judiciary to have the online statements of the party’s Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman removed because the Awami League “is afraid of him”.
The High Court passed the order on Monday after hearing a writ petition that sought a ban on spreading Tarique’s statements online since he is convicted in several cases over graft and deadly violence.
“How brave he [Tarique] is! He fled to London, promising that he would be away from politics. Now he calls for movement from the other side of the river Thames. It seems his calling will lead protesters to occupy Dhaka city.”
But Quader warned doing so would not be “easy”.
He said the BNP had previously announced dates to overthrow the government but its movement failed each time because the party lacked public support.
Quader feared now the BNP may turn to violence to topple the government.
According to him, a Canadian Federal Court and the US Homeland Security have listed the BNP as a “terrorist” organisation because it carries out acts of violence to bring down a democratic government.