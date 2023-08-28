BNP, Jatiya Party leaders had 'meeting' in Singapore: Quader

After making the claim, Quader - who is also the road transport and bridges minister - urged these politicians to avoid plotting violent actions to overthrow the Sheikh Hasina government.

The opposition parties have not confirmed reports of discussions at home or abroad ahead of the next parliamentary polls.

“A group of BNP leaders have travelled to Singapore. I’ve heard that another group of Jatiya Party leaders have also gone there,” Quader said at an event organised by the Institute of Engineers, Bangladesh on Monday.

“It’s good for politicians to have discussions. They can hold the discussions abroad. It’s their right.

“You’re free to conduct political activities, but please stay away from conspiracies and violence,” Quader remarked.

As Bangladesh is preparing for the general election to be held by January 2024, he recalled the deadly violence during protests before and after the 2014 elections.

The ruling party’s number two appealed to politicians not to conduct activities similar to the ones that saw buses firebombed and people burnt alive in 2014.