BNP leader Mirza Fakhrul meets US Ambassador Haas

The BNP also remained mum about their last meeting with Haas on Apr 16, but the US Embassy said they discussed the importance of free and fair elections without any violence.

The opposition party is in a standoff with the Awami League over who will be in power during the election.

The BNP has launched a movement demanding the resignation of the government and the installation of a neutral caretaker administration before the polls.

The ruling party has rejected the demand, saying unelected governments will never be allowed in Bangladesh again.