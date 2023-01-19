Ardern leaves legacy of kindness, disappointments

REFRESHING

Ardern burst onto the global scene in 2017 when she became the world's youngest female head of government at the age of 37.

Riding a wave of "Jacinda-mania," she campaigned passionately for women's rights and an end to child poverty and economic inequality in the country.

Raised a Mormon by her mother and police officer father, Ardern left the church over its stance on LGBTQ people in the early 2000s and has since described herself as agnostic.

Hours after being appointed Labour Party leader, she was asked whether she planned to have children. Ardern said it was "totally unacceptable in 2017 to say that women should have to answer that question in the workplace".

Eight months after becoming premier, she had a baby daughter, becoming only the second elected leader to give birth while in office, after Pakistan's Benazir Bhutto. Less than three months later, Ardern brought the baby, Neve Te Aroha, to the UN General Assembly in New York.

Many took her pregnancy and prime minister's maternity leave as symbolising progress for women leaders, part of a wave of progressive female leaders including Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin.

Meeting with Marin in Wellington in November, Ardern shot back at a question whether the two were meeting only because of they were young and female.

“I wonder whether or not anyone ever asked Barack Obama and John Key if they met because they were of similar age,” Ardern said, in reference to the former US president and New Zealand prime minister. "Because two women meet, it’s not simply because of their gender."