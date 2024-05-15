MP Hafiz Mallik apologises for showing vote in public

The Election Commission took the apology into consideration and dismissed the complaint

Barishal-6 MP Abdul Hafiz Mallik has appeared before the Election Commission and apologised unconditionally for publicly displaying his ballot during the Upazila Parishad election.

EC Additional Secretary Ashok Kumar Debnath said that he appeared in response to the summons on Wednesday and expressed his regret.

"He has admitted his mistake and is ashamed. He apologised unconditionally and will not do this again in the future. The commission took note of his apology and dismissed the complaint."

Mallik told reporters after the hearing, "I expressed my regret."

The MP’s display of the vote during the Bakerganj Upazila Parishad election in Barishal during the first phase on May 8 led to controversy.

The EC summoned him to their offices at noon on Wednesday to explain the matter.

Its letter to him stated that photos of Mallik voting publicly at the polling station at Mangalsi Government Primary School had been published by many media outlets.

"Failure to preserve the secrecy of the vote by casting a vote in public is an electoral offence punishable under the provisions of Section 78 of the Upazila Parishad Election Rules, 2013. The Commission has decided to summon you personally at 12pm on Wednesday to explain why a letter should not be sent to the Speaker to file a case against you and take systematic action due to this offence."

Election commissioners, including Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal, were present for the hearing.

Afterwards, MP Mallik told reporters that he had gone to the voting booth on the day.

“I arrived at the last moment, just a few minutes before 4pm. No one was there. I dropped the ballot very quickly. Nobody saw who I voted for."

The former army officer said, "I don't think I made a big mistake. It is true that there was some violation of the rules. Now the decision is in the hands of the commission. I have expressed my regret."