Home +
Sport +
World +
Business & Economy +
Features +
Others +

May 15, 2024

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business &
Economy
Features
Others

MP Hafiz Mallik apologises for showing vote in public

The Election Commission took the apology into consideration and dismissed the complaint

MP Hafiz Mallik apologises for public vote

Senior Correspondent

bdnews24.com

Published : 15 May 2024, 03:38 PM

Updated : 15 May 2024, 03:38 PM

Related Stories
Muted end to 1st phase of Upazila polls
Muted end to 1st phase of Upazila polls
UK Conservative lawmaker defects to opposition Labour
UK Conservative lawmaker defects to opposition Labour
Voter turnout 36.1% in first phase of Upazila polls
Voter turnout 36.1% in first phase of Upazila polls
Khaleda Zia to go to hospital for tests
Khaleda Zia to go to hospital for tests
Read More
Slovak PM Fico in life-threatening condition
Slovak PM Fico in life-threatening condition
Palestinians mark 1948 Nakba
Palestinians mark 1948 Nakba
Govt seeks export boost beyond incentives
Govt seeks export boost beyond incentives
High heat for 2 more days: Met office
High heat for 2 more days: Met office
Read More
Opinion

Tasneem Hossain

Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?
Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?

Mahmudur R Manna

Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry
Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry

Peter Apps

Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?
Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?

John Kemp

Oil bulls lack conviction about sustainability of higher prices
Oil bulls lack conviction about sustainability of higher prices
Read More