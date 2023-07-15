    বাংলা

    Italy foreign minister Tajani succeeds Berlusconi as Forza Italia chief

    Tajani was chosen unanimously by Forza Italia's national council following billionaire media tycoon Berlusconi’s death last month

    Reuters
    Published : 15 July 2023, 12:13 PM
    Updated : 15 July 2023, 12:13 PM

    Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani was elected on Saturday as leader of Forza Italia, the conservative party founded 29 years ago by billionaire media tycoon Silvio Berlusconi who died last month.

    Tajani, 69, who was chosen unanimously by Forza Italia's national council, faces a hard task reviving the fortunes of a party whose public support had been dwindling for years even before Berlusconi's death.

    Tajani has spent much of his career outside Italy, serving as a European Commissioner in Brussels and as president of the European Parliament. He lacks his predecessor's charisma and is not among Italy's more popular politicians.

    "I am receiving an almost impossible inheritance," he told the Rome gathering of Forza Italia's national, European and local representatives.

    "It's not easy to lead a political movement that has had Silvio Berlusconi as its leader for almost 30 years," he said, speaking on a stage in front of a huge image of Berlusconi.

    Forza Italia is the junior partner among the three main parties in Giorgia Meloni's right-wing government, behind the premier's own Brothers of Italy and Matteo Salvini's League.

    "We want to be the centre of the centre-right," said Tajani, who has served as foreign minister since the government took office in October last year.

    "We are different from our allies and we don't intend to give up our identity."

    Recent polls put Forza Italia's support at about 7%, behind the League on around 10% and Brothers of Italy close to 30%.

    After beginning his political activity in a tiny monarchist movement in the 1980s, Tajani joined Forza Italia when it was founded in 1994 and was Berlusconi's spokesman in his first government that year.

    RELATED STORIES
    Protesters hold up a portrait of Aung San Suu Kyi and raise three-finger salutes, during a demonstration to mark the second anniversary of Myanmar's 2021 military coup, outside the Embassy of Myanmar in Bangkok, Thailand, Feb 1, 2023.
    Thais host Myanmar junta official for talks
    Thailand's foreign minister said Myanmar's crisis was sending refugees across their common border and hit trade hard
    Thailand's Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai gestures during a news conference on the US State Department's annual human trafficking report at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Bangkok, Thailand, Jul 1, 2016.
    Key ASEAN members skip Thai-hosted Myanmar talks
    Only Cambodia has so far officially confirmed it intends to attend the planned talks
    Forza Italia leader and former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi attends a session of the upper house of parliament ahead of a confidence vote for the new government, in Rome, Italy, Oct 26, 2022.
    Silvio Berlusconi's many court battles, one sole conviction
    The only time the four-time Italian PM was convicted was a case over tax fraud, false accounting and embezzlement tied to his media empire
    Forza Italia leader and former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi arrives for a meeting with Italian President Sergio Mattarella at the Quirinale Palace in Rome, Italy Oct 21, 2022. REUTERS
    Italy's Berlusconi discharged from hospital
    The former Italian prime minister spent more than 40 days in Milan's San Raffaele hospital after his admission to treat a lung infection linked to chronic leukaemia

    Opinion

    NATO dodges bullet on Sweden, identifies new divisions
    Peter Apps
    Is Germany the new defining military power in Europe?
    Peter Apps
    Help stop drug abuse and illicit trafficking
    Tasneem Hossain
    Indian prime ministers in Washington … Nehru to Modi
    Syed Badrul Ahsan