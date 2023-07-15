Italy foreign minister Tajani succeeds Berlusconi as Forza Italia chief

Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani was elected on Saturday as leader of Forza Italia, the conservative party founded 29 years ago by billionaire media tycoon Silvio Berlusconi who died last month.

Tajani, 69, who was chosen unanimously by Forza Italia's national council, faces a hard task reviving the fortunes of a party whose public support had been dwindling for years even before Berlusconi's death.

Tajani has spent much of his career outside Italy, serving as a European Commissioner in Brussels and as president of the European Parliament. He lacks his predecessor's charisma and is not among Italy's more popular politicians.