Fakhrul urges interim government to hold referendum on general election day

Senior BNP leader Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has insisted that the national election and the referendum must take place on the same day.

He stressed that no referendum should be held beforehand.

On Thursday at a memorial meeting in Jashore, Fakhrul said the party is in “agreement” on this. “No referendum will be allowed before the parliamentary election.”

Addressing the interim government, he added: “Stop the delays and arrange to announce the election schedule. Implement the decisions that have already been made. Those that have not been implemented will happen in parliament. Otherwise, you will turn into a failed government.”

Accusing some political parties of conspiring to derail the elections, Fakhrul said: “Some political parties are staging sit-ins and trying to destabilise the country. They are plotting to disrupt and postpone the election.

“Let me make this clear: the people of this country will not accept it. Do not underestimate us. Do not treat us with contempt. If we take to the streets, the outcome will be different. I urge you to stop these actions.”

On the National Consensus Commission, he said: “A proposal was presented to the nation, and we signed the items we agreed upon. Yet, new proposals have been brought forward, and previously agreed items are now being presented differently.

“Are political parties supposed to be mere toys for others? We have expressed our opinions in every meeting. Why should parties now sit to make decisions? The correct work has not been done; decisions are being influenced by vested interests.”

Fakhrul also appealed to political parties: “Do not stir trouble, do not push the country towards instability. You may be attempting to restart processes for personal gain, but the people will never accept that.”