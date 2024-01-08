Bangladeshi dies in workplace accident in Dubai

A Bangladeshi migrant worker has died in a workplace accident in the United Arab Emirates' Dubai after a steel bar fell on him.

The victim, 24-year-old Zakaria Ahmed Pavel, was a native of Ronkili village in Sylhet.

Pavel's brother-in-law Mohammad Abdullah and expatriate organiser Sajedur Rahman Sacchu confirmed his death in the accident, which took place on Friday.

They said that Pavel worked in a steel factory in Dubai. On the day of the incident, a steel bar dropped from a crane and fell on him when the rope tore. He was severely injured.

He was taken to the Dubai NMC Royal Hospital, where the doctors on duty pronounced him dead.

Pavel came to Dubai two years ago to work and make his fortune. He leaves behind his parents and four siblings.

His mortal remains are currently at the Deira Government Morgue in Dubai. The authorities will send them home following the necessary formalities.