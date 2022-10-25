Asian Britons celebrate 'proud moment' as Sunak takes on top job

Rishi Sunak is set to become Britain's first prime minister of colour on Tuesday, an achievement that many, particularly in the Asian community, held up as a cultural milestone standing out above the economic chaos and political tumult.

News that a Hindu son of Indian immigrants had won the race to lead the ruling Conservative party raised cheers from the streets of New Delhi, packed with Diwali-celebrating crowds, to the shopping thoroughfares of west London.

Out on Southall High Street, pensioner Asma Choudry said she had been living in Britain for 42 years. "So it’s a long time ... Anything can happen, you know, when you are living in a multicultural society."

“Yeah it’s a proud feeling as an Indian, I like him," said 25-year-old businessman Rishabh Sharma.

Further afield, Sunak's ascent drew admiring comments from across the English Channel - a rare thing since Brexit.

"It’s worth noting Sunak will be the first British prime minister of Asian descent. I find it fascinating that it doesn’t seem to cause any problem in Britain," a senior European diplomat told Reuters.