    বাংলা

    US believes Ukrainians behind killing of Dugina in Russia, NYT says

    United States intelligence agencies believe parts of the Ukrainian government approved a car bomb attack near Moscow that killed Dugina, the New York Times reports

    Reuters
    Published : 6 Oct 2022, 09:26 AM
    Updated : 6 Oct 2022, 09:26 AM

    United States intelligence agencies believe parts of the Ukrainian government approved a car bomb attack near Moscow in August that killed Darya Dugina, the daughter of a prominent Russian nationalist, the New York Times reported, citing unidentified officials.

    Reuters could not immediately verify the report.

    The United States took no part in the attack on Dugina and was not aware of it ahead of time, the Times reported. American officials admonished Ukrainian officials over the assassination, the Times said.

    After the attack, Ukraine denied involvement in the killing while Russia's Federal Security Service accused Ukraine's secret services of being behind it.

    The New York Times quoted a Ukrainian presidential advisor, Mykhailo Podolyak, as repeating the denial that Kyiv was behind the attack. Podolyak did not immediately respond to a request from Reuters for comment on the report.

    RELATED STORIES
    Ruminating on rebellion, Putin says the state must be strong
    Ruminating on rebellion, Putin says the state must be strong
    Putin questioned a teacher at length about an 18th century rebellion which shook Empress Catherine the Great's Russia, offering his own view: the state must be strong
    ‘She understands more intimately the struggle of women’: Washington Post sheds light on Hasina’s leadership
    Washington Post sheds light on Hasina’s leadership
    Sheikh Hasina sat down with Petula Dvorak, a columnist for The Washington Post, for an interview, which was published on Oct 3.
    Vardy must pay up to $1.7m after losing UK 'WAGatha Christie' libel case
    Vardy must pay up to $1.7m after losing libel case
    Coleen Rooney, wife of ex-England soccer captain Wayne Rooney, will receive the money in legal fees after winning her high-profile libel case
    Mobile phone critic Pope Francis meets Apple chief Tim Cook
    Pope Francis meets Apple chief Tim Cook
    Cook, head of the $2.4 trillion company whose iPhone has revolutionised personal communication, was on the pope's daily audience list

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher