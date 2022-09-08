Family rush to be with Queen Elizabeth as doctors voice concern

Family members rushed to be by the side of Queen Elizabeth after doctors said they were concerned about the health of Britain's 96-year-old monarch on Thursday, saying she should remain under medical supervision.

The queen, Britain's longest-reigning sovereign and the world's oldest monarch, has been suffering from what Buckingham Palace has called "episodic mobility problems" since the end of last year.

"Following further evaluation this morning, The Queen’s doctors are concerned for Her Majesty's health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision," the palace said in a statement.

"The queen remains comfortable and at Balmoral."