    বাংলা

    Singer Sinead O'Connor dies aged 56: Irish media

    The Irish singer, known for topping the charts around the world with the 1990 song "Nothing Compares 2 U", has died at the age of 56

    Reuters
    Published : 26 July 2023, 06:44 PM
    Updated : 26 July 2023, 06:44 PM

    Irish singer Sinead O'Connor, known for topping the charts around the world with the 1990 song "Nothing Compares 2 U", has died at the age of 56, Irish national broadcaster RTE quoted her family as saying on Wednesday.

    "It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Sinead. Her family and friends are devastated and have requested privacy at this very difficult time," RTE quoted a statement from the singer's family as saying.

    Brash and outspoken - her shaved head, pained expression, and shapeless wardrobe a direct challenge to popular culture's long-prevailing notions of femininity and sexuality – O'Connor changed the image of women in music in the early 1990s.

    She crashed onto the global music scene at the beginning of the decade with her mesmerising version of the song originally written by Prince, facing directly into the camera for the music video that has subsequently been viewed almost 400 million times on YouTube.

    Known as much for her outspoken views on religion, sex, feminism and war as for her music, she will be remembered in some quarters for ripping up a photo of Pope John Paul II during a television appearance on "Saturday Night Live."

    "Everyone wants a pop star, see?" she wrote in her 2021 memoir "Rememberings". "But I am a protest singer. I just had stuff to get off my chest. I had no desire for fame."

    O'Connor converted to Islam in 2018 and changed her name to Shuhada Sadaqat, though continued to perform under the name Sinead O'Connor.

    "Her music was loved around the world and her talent was unmatched and beyond compare," Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar posted on messaging platform X, formerly known as Twitter, sharing his condolences with "all who loved her music."

    RELATED STORIES
    Singer Tony Bennett performs during Sinatra 100 - An All-Star Grammy Concert in Las Vegas, Nevada December 2, 2015. The star-studded tribute was held to mark the would be 100th birthday of legendary performer Frank Sinatra on Dec 12.
    Legendary American singer Tony Bennett dies at 96
    Bennett revealed in early 2021 that he was diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease in 2016, but he kept recording after the diagnosis
    HYBE IM President Chung Wooyong speaks during an interview at a company office in Seoul, South Korea, Jun 22, 2023.
    K-pop's biggest music label HYBE looks to lift language barrier with AI
    Some K-pop singers have released songs in English but applying the new technology for a simultaneous six-language release is a global first
    People walk near the house turned museum where Jane Birkin lived with Serge Gainsbourg, in Paris, France July 16, 2023.
    France loses ‘icon’ as singer Jane Birkin dies
    The "most Parisian of the English has left us," said Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo about the British-born actress and singer
    Swadhin Bangla Betar Kendra singer Bulbul, organiser Ashfaqur die on same day
    Swadhin Bangla Betar Kendra singer Bulbul, organiser Ashfaqur die
    Bulbul Mahalanobis was known for her part in the song ‘Bijoy Nishan Urchhe Oi’, which marked Bangladesh's victory in the Liberation War

    Opinion

    Chile's leftist leader Boric grapples with thorny tax reform
    Natalia A Ramos Miranda
    India's coal mining bet stumbles as banks weigh rising risks
    Roli Srivastava
    Apollo-11: a shining moment in history
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    Germany’s China policy makes life easier for its companies
    Yawen Chen