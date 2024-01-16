Elton John joins elite EGOT ranks with Emmy win

Musician Elton John was elevated to the rare status of EGOT on Monday when a livestream of a concert from his farewell tour won an Emmy award.

EGOT stands for Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony - and only 19 people in history have won all four honours during their career.

John earned his Emmy for "Elton John Live: Farewell From Dodger Stadium," which streamed on Disney+ in November 2022. The singer was not at the ceremony because he recently had knee surgery, producers of the special said.