Key facts about Henry Kissinger, US diplomat and presidential adviser

Here are some facts on American diplomat Henry Kissinger, who died at age 100 on Wednesday:

* He was born Heinz Alfred Kissinger in Furth, a city in Germany's Bavarian region, on May 27, 1923. As an Orthodox Jew, he was bullied by anti-Semites and in 1938 his family joined the exodus from Nazi Germany by moving to New York. He became a naturalised American in 1943.

* Kissinger returned to his homeland during World War Two as a member of the US Army's 84th Infantry Division. He worked as a translator in intelligence operations and helped round up Gestapo members. He was awarded a Bronze Star.

* After a standout career on the Harvard University faculty, Kissinger joined Richard Nixon's administration as national security adviser in 1969, a job he kept after Nixon resigned and was succeeded as president by Gerald Ford. He also served as secretary of state under Nixon and Ford.