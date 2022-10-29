Ivanka Trump accepts Czech state award on behalf of late mother Ivana

Former US President Donald Trump’s daughter Ivanka has accepted a Czech state award honouring her late mother Ivana who emigrated to the United States in the 1970s but kept close ties to her native country.

Czech President Milos Zeman honoured Ivana Trump, who died at age 73 in July, along with a number of others on Friday evening including tennis player Ivan Lendl, anti-Nazi resistance fighter Josef Masin and Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky.

A representative from the Ukrainian embassy in Prague accepted the award on behalf of Zelensky.