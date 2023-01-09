Simone de Beauvoir’s 'The Second Sex' defined the feminist framework. It remains relevant today

Like any text which opposes social constructs and critiques grand narratives, de Beauvoir’s writing is not without its fair share of backlash.

de Beauvoir's intellectual value and independence have long been acknowledged by philosophers and experts in French literature, but accounts of her biography have frequently overemphasised the time when she was a young adult and when she made her renowned romantic "pact" with Sartre. According to an article by Kate Kirkpatrick published in The Guardian, the two made the decision to have an open relationship in 1929. They claimed to be "essential" to one another while keeping "contingent" partners on the side.

This aspect makes it particularly intriguing to reflect on her life and legacy. She was a woman who advocated that women's lives should not be reduced to erotic narratives, yet her life has consistently been treated as such. And she frequently upset people with her comments on feminism and her lack of attention to the male perspective. So if she was out of date, what was there to be outraged about?

Less focus has been placed on de Beauvoir's personal philosophy, both before and after meeting Sartre. In essence, de Beauvoir was a philosopher who advocated for women's freedom to choose for themselves. She argued that since people are "the sum of their actions," it would be comforting to assume that we all have a predetermined destiny and a certain reason behind why we exist. It would, however, be false.

According to de Beauvoir, every human being is a being who develops naturally. She began to form this opinion in the late 1920s, years before she met Sartre. In the 1940s, by which time both she and Sartre had achieved fame in France, she started publishing articles regarding her philosophical differences with him, but many of her views were frequently attributed to him.

In 1949, de Beauvoir detractors labelled her as anti-feminist, anti-maternal, and anti-marriage. Although she believed that economic work benefited women, she also believed that marriage and motherhood had significance and that neither marriage nor motherhood could liberate women on their own.