How one woman is fighting rape in South Africa with free self defence courses

In South Africa, which has some of the world's worst rates of violent crime, fear of rape is widespread and those who can afford it often take self-defence classes.

Instructor Dominique Olfsen brings classes to women in disadvantaged communities who are unable to pay.

She teaches rape defence in a two-day class that is free of charge that she began in 2020.

"If I can just save one woman I'll be happy," she said.