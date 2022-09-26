Ranesh Maitra, freedom fighter and award-winning journalist, dies at 89

Ranesh Maitra, a veteran of the Language Movement and the Liberation War who won the Ekushey Padak for his contributions to journalism, has died at the age of 89.

He passed away at Dhaka’s Popular Hospital around 3:45 am on Monday, according to Shaikat Afroz Asad, secretary of the Pabna Press Club.

Members of the family say Maitra had taken ill on Thursday and was admitted to the hospital in Dhaka on Friday when his fever rose. His condition deteriorated on Sunday night.

Maitra’s wife, Purobi Maitra, is the president of the Pabna branch of the Bangladesh Mohila Parishad. He also leaves behind two sons and three daughters. One of his sons lives in Australia. The family plans to hold the funeral once he has returned to Bangladesh.