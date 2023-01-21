    বাংলা

    Romanian court extends Andrew Tate's detention on alleged human trafficking

    Divisive internet personality Tate, his brother and two other suspects will remain in custody until Feb 27

    Reuters
    Published : 21 Jan 2023, 06:13 AM
    Updated : 21 Jan 2023, 06:13 AM

    Divisive internet personality Andrew Tate, his brother and two other suspects will remain in custody until Feb 27, a Romanian court said on Thursday, extending their detention.

    Tate and his co-accused were detained by Romanian anti-organised crime prosecutors on Dec 29 on charges of forming a criminal gang to sexually exploit six women. A court ruled on Jan 10 that the suspects should remain in Romanian police custody for a full 30 days.

    Tate's lawyer could not immediately be reached for comment. Tate and his fellow suspects have previously denied any wrongdoing.

    Romanian authorities have said that they have seized goods and money worth 18 million lei ($3.96 million) as part of the investigation.

    Tate, an ex-contestant on the UK reality show 'Big Brother,' gained notoriety for misogynistic remarks and hate speech.

    His remarks got him banned from all major social media platforms, although his Twitter account became active again in November after Elon Musk acquired the platform.

    Tate, who holds US and British nationality, has said that women are partially responsible for being raped and that they belong to men.

