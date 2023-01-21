Romanian court extends Andrew Tate's detention on alleged human trafficking

Divisive internet personality Andrew Tate, his brother and two other suspects will remain in custody until Feb 27, a Romanian court said on Thursday, extending their detention.

Tate and his co-accused were detained by Romanian anti-organised crime prosecutors on Dec 29 on charges of forming a criminal gang to sexually exploit six women. A court ruled on Jan 10 that the suspects should remain in Romanian police custody for a full 30 days.

Tate's lawyer could not immediately be reached for comment. Tate and his fellow suspects have previously denied any wrongdoing.

Romanian authorities have said that they have seized goods and money worth 18 million lei ($3.96 million) as part of the investigation.