Visva Bharati issues show cause notice to Amartya Sen for ‘illegally occupying university lands’

“In case you and your authorised representative fail to appear on the said date, the case may be decided ex-parte,” reads the notice.

The Indian central government-controlled university and the 89-year-old Prof Sen had been embroiled in the dispute since last year after the institution, established by another Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore, started making claims that the economist is in possession of 1.38 acres of land on the Santiniketan campus, which is in excess of his legal entitlement of 1.25 acres.

Prof Sen earlier said that most of the land he holds on the campus was purchased from the market by his father, while some other plots were taken on lease.

In the latest notice, Visva Bharati authorities said it had sent three other missives to him in the past two months, reiterating that he has been occupying public premises illegally.