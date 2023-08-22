Election won, Guatemala's next leader faces deeply entrenched foes

Guatemala's Bernardo Arevalo triumphed in Sunday's presidential runoff, but a bitter post-election battle is already underway, with adversaries manoeuvring to kill his party and launch a wave of arrest warrants that could ultimately target him.

The reform-minded son of an ex-president, who for many embodies democratic hopes in a country where dictators cast a long shadow, won by a landslide on the back of widespread support for his anti-corruption message.

Preliminary results show Arevalo securing 58% of the vote, well ahead of the 37% for runner-up Sandra Torres, a former first lady who sought to ride an establishment-friendly coalition to victory in Central America's most populous country.