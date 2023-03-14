No regrets from the Iraqi who threw his shoes at Bush

Iraqi journalist Muntazer al-Zaidi gained fame for hurling his shoes at President George W Bush in a news conference to show his anger at the corruption and chaos that followed the US-led invasion of Iraq in 2003. He is still furious.

"The same people who entered 20 years ago with the occupier are still ruling despite failures and corruption. The United States knows very well that it brought in pseudo politicians," he told Reuters, recounting his actions back in 2008 during the Baghdad media briefing.