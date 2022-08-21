Meerjady Sabrina Flora, additional director general of health services, on life support

Dr Meerjady Sabrina Flora, additional director general of health services and head of the National Technical Advisory Committee on COVID-19, has been admitted to Singapore’s National University Hospital in critical condition.
She is currently on life support with multiple organ failures, according to Dr ABM Khurshid Alam, director general of health services.
He asked everyone to pray for her recovery.
Dr Flora was admitted to United Hospital in Dhaka last month due to health issues. About 10-12 days ago, she was taken to Singapore and underwent pancreatic surgery.
However, after the operation, her condition worsened and she was taken to the hospital’s High Dependency Unit. She is also suffering from kidney and heart ailments.
Dr Flora, then director of the Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research, became a known face for her pandemic briefings after the first cases of the coronavirus were detected in Bangladesh.
On Aug 13, 2020, she was appointed as additional director general of health services. The epidemiologist and public health expert is also the chief of the National Technical Advisory Committee on COVID-19.
After receiving her MBBS from Dhaka Medical College, Dr Flora worked at the Bangladesh Medical Research Council and the National Institute of Preventive and Social Medicine.
She also has a PhD from the University of Cambridge.