Meerjady Sabrina Flora, additional director general of health services, on life support

Dr Meerjady Sabrina Flora, additional director general of health services and head of the National Technical Advisory Committee on COVID-19, has been admitted to Singapore’s National University Hospital in critical condition.

She is currently on life support with multiple organ failures, according to Dr ABM Khurshid Alam, director general of health services.

He asked everyone to pray for her recovery.

Dr Flora was admitted to United Hospital in Dhaka last month due to health issues. About 10-12 days ago, she was taken to Singapore and underwent pancreatic surgery.