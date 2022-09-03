Serena's brand will stay strong post-retirement

The end of Serena Williams' glittering tennis career will have little to no impact on the American's brand value and her earnings from endorsements could even surge post-retirement, industry experts told Reuters.

Williams appeared to suggest last month that she would end her playing career at the US Open, although she was a bit more vague about her intentions after her rousing first-round victory at Flushing Meadows in front of a celebrity-packed crowd.

Her third round loss to Australian Ajla Tomljanovic on Friday night, however, was likely her final Grand Slam match in a sport Williams has dominated for over two decades.

Sportswear giant Nike has said it will continue to partner with Williams, who turns 41 later this month, after her retirement. Other major sponsors are likely to follow suit.

"While Serena's on-court visibility will fade ... I don't see any drop in her brand value," said Bob Dorfman, sports marketing analyst at San Francisco's Pinnacle Advertising.

"More than a tennis superstar, she's a legitimate icon," Dorfman said. "The highest-earning female athlete of all time will surely remain a high-powered brand, even after putting down her racquet."