Chris Evans named People magazine’s ‘sexiest man alive’

Evans, who is 41 and single, said the title “feels like a weird form of humble bragging.” However, he was eager to share the news with his biggest fan - his mom.

“My mom will be so happy,” Evans told People in an interview. “She’s proud of everything I do but this is something she can really brag about.”

Evans has grown in popularity over the years from starring in one of his first television series, “Opposite Sex” in 2000 to portraying Steve Rogers/Captain America, who was labelled "America's Ass" in the Marvel movie "Avengers: Endgame" in 2019.