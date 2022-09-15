    বাংলা

    Ukraine's Zelensky involved in car accident, not seriously hurt

    The Ukrainian president's car collided with a private vehicle, his spokesman said without going into details

    Reuters
    Published : 15 Sept 2022, 06:34 AM
    Updated : 15 Sept 2022, 06:34 AM

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's car was involved in a traffic accident in Kyiv, but he is not seriously hurt, his spokesman Serhii Nykyforov said in a Facebook post early on Thursday.

    Nykyforov - who did not say when the accident occurred - said Zelensky's car had collided with a private vehicle.

    "The president was examined by a doctor, no serious injuries were found," he said, adding the accident would be investigated.

    Medics accompanying Zelensky gave the driver of the private car emergency aid and put him in an ambulance, he said.

    Minutes after Nykyforov made his statement, Zelenskiy's office released the video of the night time address that the president gives every day.

