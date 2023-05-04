Excitement and apathy ahead of King Charles' coronation

Dozens of royal fans have begun camping out in central London ahead of King Charles' coronation on Saturday, but while they and millions more are anticipating the historic event with excitement, at least as many say they do not care.

The coronation, whose origins date back 1,000 years, will be the biggest ceremonial event since that staged for Charles' mother Queen Elizabeth in 1953, with a display of pageantry and a huge military procession.

For some Britons, it is a once in a lifetime event. For others, it is a welcome occasion only because it provides a day off work with an extra holiday on Monday.

"They just take everything from me. They never do a day's work," said Philip Nash, 68, as he swept the streets in Whitechapel, a more run down area of east London.