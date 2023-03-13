Nobel prize-winner Kenzaburo Oe, dead at 88, used words to preach pacifism

He wrote about gruesome tales of the atomic bombing of Hiroshima and noted how his shock at what he heard may have been his inspiration for becoming a writer.

Oe was never afraid to hold his native country to account and was scathing about former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's efforts to revise Japan's pacifist constitution.

Japan bore "some" responsibility for the war, he said in a 2014 interview.

"This war, in which so many large powers were involved, caused great suffering for people all over the world... And it is a reality that within this immense war, nuclear weapons were created and used."

His brain-damaged son Hikari also became a driving force of his literature. Hikari was for years unable to communicate with his family but as an adult became known as a composer. Oe has said that much of his writing was an attempt to give Hikari a voice.

Several of Oe's books have characters based on Hikari, with one, "A Personal Matter," talking about difficulties accepting the child. The Nobel committee singled out a number of these books when he won the prize in 1994.

"Although I myself am perhaps quite a dark novelist, I believe that also my novels show a kind of trust in human beings," he said in 2014. "And this has come from my son."