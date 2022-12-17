Self-exiled Philippine communist leader Sison dies at 83

Philippine communist leader Jose Maria Sison died on Friday night at the age of 83 after a two-week confinement in a hospital in the Netherlands, his party said on Saturday.

Sison is the founder of the Philippine Communist Party, whose military wing - the New People's Army (NPA) - has been waging an armed rebellion in one of the world's longest-running insurgencies. The conflict between the NPA and the Philippine government has killed more than 40,000 people.

"The Filipino proletariat and toiling people grieve the death of their teacher and guiding light," the party said in a statement on its website.