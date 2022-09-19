Hasina joins world leaders at Queen Elizabeth’s funeral

Sheikh Hasina has joined world leaders at the funeral for Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II in London amid scenes of matchless pageantry.

Accompanied by her younger sister Sheikh Rehana, the prime minister attended the state funeral inside the majestic Westminster Abbey on Monday, the country's first since 1965 when the late monarch’s first prime minister Winston Churchill was afforded the honour.

The 2,000-strong congregation included some 500 presidents, prime ministers, foreign royal families and dignitaries including Joe Biden of the United States and leaders from France, Canada, Australia, China and the Cook Islands.

Justin Welby, the Archbishop of Canterbury, told the congregation that the grief felt by so many across Britain and the wider world reflected the late queen’s "abundant life and loving service."