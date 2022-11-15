Anti-Mafia author Saviano on trial for calling Italy PM a 'bastard'

Roberto Saviano, Italy's best-known anti-Mafia author and a leading human rights campaigner, went on trial for libel on Tuesday for calling Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni a "bastard".

If convicted, he could face up to three years' imprisonment, but under Italy's legal system a fine of at least around 500 euros ($520) or a suspended sentence are more likely.

"I'll defend the legitimacy of the critique of Power, even when it is harsh," the 43-year-old told Reuters in written remarks ahead of appearing before a Rome court.