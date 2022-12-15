UK royal war: Harry and Meghan's new Netflix episodes to land

Meghan's lawyer, Jenny Afia, and a friend were both shown in another trailer, saying how Buckingham Palace had briefed negative stories to the press about the couple to avoid unfavourable stories about other royals being printed.



"There was a real kind of war against Meghan," Afia said. Meanwhile, newspapers have described the documentary series as the couple's war on the royals.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, as Harry and Meghan are officially known, stepped down from royal duties in March 2020, saying they wanted to forge new lives in the United States away from media harassment, which the couple said had threatened to destroy their mental health.



"I wonder what would have happened to us had we not got out when we did," Harry says in a trailer. "I said 'we need to get out of here'," he adds, describing their exit as the "freedom flight".



HOSTILE PRESS



While the couple have won awards and plaudits from some across the Atlantic for their charitable and human rights work, back in Britain a hostile press accuses them of seeking to make millions from their royal status while constantly attacking the monarchy.



Newspapers have also cited former unnamed royal aides challenging the couple's narrative in the documentaries, saying there were inaccuracies in their accounts.



