Former Wagner commander seeks asylum in Norway after fleeing Russia

"He says he has taken part in battle, which he says were clear battle situations ... and that he has not been in contact with civilians," said Risnes.

Yevgeny Prigozhin, who founded Wagner, said that Medvedev had worked in a Norwegian unit of Wagner but had "mistreated prisoners".

"Be careful, he's very dangerous," Prigozhin said in a statement released by his spokeswoman. Prigozhin did not address the claims of killings or mistreatment of prisoners in the statement.

In interviews with Gulagu, Medvedev said he grew disaffected after his contract was repeatedly extended by Wagner without his consent. He said he had witnessed the killing and mistreatment of Russian prisoners who were brought to the front by Wagner.

Medvedev said losses were very high after Wagner began sending large numbers of prisoners to the front in the second half of 2022. Wagner's internal security service handed out extreme punishment, Medvedev said.

He said a man who was shown in November being executed with a sledgehammer had been part of his unit.

The Wagner statement did not address Medvedev's accounts of punishment and of battlefield losses, or that his contract was repeatedly extended.

Prigozhin has said his group is an effective fighting force because it had extensive battlefield experience, it is well supplied, has a meritocratic command system in which all can contribute and "the most severe discipline".

Russia sent forces into Ukraine on Feb 24 in what it calls a "special military operation" to "denazify" its neighbour and protect Russian security.