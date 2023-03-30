King Charles lauds unity on Ukraine war in bilingual Bundestag speech

King Charles highlighted the historic ties between Britain and Germany while lauding their current unity in the face of Russia's invasion of Ukraine in a landmark address to the Bundestag on Thursday.

The king, on the second day of a three-day trip to Germany, alternated between German and English for the half-hour speech, which won a standing ovation from lawmakers.

The address made no reference to Brexit but Charles' visit, his first overseas state trip as monarch, is part of efforts to reset Britain's relations after its 2020 departure from the European Union.

Charles, who succeeded his mother Queen Elizabeth when she died in September, noted that war had returned to Europe since the last time he spoke in Germany's lower house of parliament as part of a remembrance ceremony, in 2020.