Actress and singer Jane Birkin dies, France loses an 'icon'

British-born actress and singer Jane Birkin, a 1960s wild child who became a beloved figure in France, has died in Paris aged 76.

The French Culture Ministry said the country had lost a "timeless Francophone icon".

Local media reported she had been found dead at her home, citing people close to her. Birkin had a mild stroke in 2021 after suffering heart problems in previous years.

Birkin was best known overseas for her 1969 hit in which she and her then-lover, the late French singer and songwriter Serge Gainsbourg, sang the sexually explicit “Je t’aime...moi non plus”.

She had lived in her adopted France since the late 1960s and apart from her singing and roles in dozens of films, she was a popular figure for her warm nature, stalwart fight for women's and LGBT rights.

The "most Parisian of the English has left us," said Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo. "We will never forget her songs, her laughs and her incomparable accent which always accompanied us."

Jane Mallory Birkin was born in London in December 1946, daughter of British actress Judy Campbell and Royal Navy commander David Birkin.