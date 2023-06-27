Prince Harry should get just 500 stg in phone-hacking case, London court told

Prince Harry should receive a maximum of just 500 pounds ($637) in damages for one admitted instance of unlawful information gathering, lawyers representing a British tabloid newspaper group told London's High Court on Tuesday.

Harry, King Charles' younger son, is one of more than 100 people suing Mirror Group Newspapers (MGN), the publisher of the Daily Mirror, Sunday Mirror and Sunday People, over allegations of phone-hacking and unlawful information gathering.

Their lawyers allege unlawful activity was "widespread" at all three MGN newspapers between 1991 and 2011.