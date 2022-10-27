Boxer Tyson Fury to release 'Sweet Caroline' remake for charity

The 34-year-old British boxer, who has previously sung for crowds at matches as well as dueted with Robbie Williams, will put out the track, a crowd favourite at sporting events, on Nov 11 in aid of men’s mental health charity Talk Club.

"'Sweet Caroline' is a record I’ve always loved, and I’m excited to record and release it," Fury said in a statement, noting the single will come out just in time for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

"It’s a great opportunity for me to give something back to mental health and hopefully continue to raise awareness for a cause that’s really close to my heart and if it helps England along the way in the World Cup, well that’s an added bonus.”