US CDC director tests positive for COVID-19, experiencing mild symptoms

A spokesperson said Walensky was not at the White House late this week and did not meet with any senior US officials before testing positive.

She attended the World Health Summit in Berlin on Monday and Tuesday, the spokesperson said, adding that she wore a mask at all times except when eating or publicly speaking. She returned to the United States on Wednesday.

The CDC said that the director is up to date on vaccines and had not previously tested positive. Walensky is isolating at home, where she will participate in planned meetings virtually.