    বাংলা

    Cash App founder Bob Lee stabbed to death in San Francisco, says father

    Cash App allows users to transfer money through a mobile application and is touted by the company as an alternative to traditional banking services

    Reuters
    Published : 6 April 2023, 04:37 AM
    Updated : 6 April 2023, 04:37 AM

    Block Inc owned Cash App's founder Bob Lee was stabbed to death in San Francisco on Tuesday, according to a Facebook post shared by his father.

    "I just lost my best friend, my son Bob Lee when he lost his life on the street in San Francisco early Tuesday morning," said Rick Lee in a post which linked a TechCrunch article on the stabbing.

    The San Francisco Police Department said late on Tuesday that a 43-year-old man was stabbed early in the day and succumbed to injuries in the hospital. The department's statement, which did not name the victim, said the incident was being investigated and no arrests had been made.

    Cash App allows users to transfer money through a mobile application and is touted by the company as an alternative to traditional banking services.

    Block was not immediately available for comment.

    Lee was the chief product officer for cryptocurrency company MobileCoin, where he was also previously an early-stage investor and adviser, the company said on Twitter.

    "Bob was a dynamo, a force of nature. Bob was the genuine article. He was made for the world that is being born right now, he was a child of dreams, and whatever he imagined, no matter how crazy, he made real," MobileCoin CEO Joshua Goldbard wrote on Twitter.

    Cash App parent Block was recently in the news after short-seller Hindenburg said in a report that the payments firm overstated its user numbers and understated its customer acquisition costs.

    RELATED STORIES
    A view of the Twitter logo at its corporate headquarters in San Francisco, California, US. Oct 28, 2022.
    Only verified accounts can vote in Twitter polls from Apr 15: Musk
    The CEO of the social media company also said only verified accounts will be eligible to be in Twitter's 'For You' recommendations
    Apple AirPods are displayed during a media event in San Francisco, California, US Sept 7, 2016.
    Apple supplier Foxconn plans $200m AirPod factory in India
    The deal will see the Taiwanese contract manufacturer, which assembles around 70% of all iPhones, to become an AirPod supplier for the first time
    A view of the Twitter logo at its corporate headquarters in San Francisco, California, US Nov 18, 2022.
    Twitter lays off at least 50 in relentless cost cuts
    The job cuts impacted multiple engineering teams, including those supporting advertising technology, the main Twitter app as well as technical infrastructure to keep Twitter's systems up and running
    A view of the Twitter logo at its corporate headquarters in San Francisco, California, US, Oct 28, 2022.
    Twitter to charge users to secure accounts via text message
    The company believes phone-number-based two-factor authentication is being abused by 'bad actors'

    Opinion

    Nur-E-Alam Siddique … or the tale of 4 young militants
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    How post-2008 bank rules led to a 2023 problem
    Liam Proud
    The art of making remarkable memories
    Takir Hossain
    Greener Ramadan for sustainability
    Tasneem Hossain