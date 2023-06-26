Ex-first lady, anti-graft candidate poised for Guatemala run-off

But with nearly one in four ballots either spoiled or left blank, Guatemalans expressed discontent at the electoral process and the decision to bar early front-runner, businessman Carlos Pineda. Pineda urged supporters to spoil their ballots after he was ruled ineligible.

The third best-placed candidate, Manuel Conde, had 7.9%.

Opinion polls ahead of the election had not suggested that Arevalo, an ex-diplomat and son of former president Juan Jose Arevalo, would make the run-off. Arevalo has made tackling corruption a key priority of his bid.

"We didn't come to win the polls. We came to win the elections," Arevalo wrote on Twitter as results came in.

His party's previous presidential campaign was fronted by former attorney general and anti-corruption stalwart Thelma Aldana, though she was ultimately barred from running in 2019 on the grounds of alleged financial impropriety.

Aldana said the allegations were politically motivated due to the historic campaign against graft she waged together with the UN-backed International Commission Against Impunity in Guatemala (CICIG). The CICIG's mandate was terminated in 2019.

Aldana later sought asylum in the United States.

Stakes in the Guatemalan election are high, amid deteriorating standards of transparency and human rights in recent years, as well as poverty, corruption and violence.

Preliminary results pointed to a fragmented Congress, however, which could make it hard for the next president to govern.