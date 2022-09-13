How will the public be able to say goodbye to Queen Elizabeth?

The body of Britain's Queen Elizabeth will lie in state inside Westminster Hall for the public to pay their respects before her funeral on Monday, Sept 19.

Below is a look at the arrangements and the lying-in-state tradition.

WHAT IS LYING IN STATE?

The body of a deceased person of significance is placed in a public building to allow the public to pay their respects.

In Britain, this usually happens in Westminster Hall, built in the year 1097 in the Palace of Westminster where the Houses of Parliament are located.

Lying-in-state is a rare honour in Britain, previously accorded only nine other times, mostly for royal family members, including Queen Elizabeth's mother in 2002.