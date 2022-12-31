The 'King' and the Queen: Bewitched by Pele, Elizabeth II made him a Knight

In 2022, Britain lost its queen and Brazil its football 'king' - two giant figures of the 20th century who crossed paths at least twice over the years.

Former Pele team mate Gerson recalled one of those times in an interview with Reuters this week. The year was 1968, and Elizabeth was guest of honor at a soccer match at Rio de Janeiro's monumental Maracana stadium during an official visit to Brazil. After the game, she presented Pele with a trophy.

"I was there," said Gerson, who won the 1970 World Cup with Brazil and also played against Pele's side in the 1968 game. "It was a remarkable moment, having the queen at a soccer match was not usual - and here in Brazil it happened only once, exactly that game."