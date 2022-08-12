Reaction to attack on writer Salman Rushdie

Following are reactions to the attack on novelist Salman Rushdie Friday. Witnesses and police said Rushdie, who was ordered killed by Iran in 1989 because of his writing, was stabbed by a man who rushed to the stage at the Chautauqua Institution in New York state before a talk.

SUZANNE NOSSEL, CEO OF FREE EXPRESSION ORGANIZATION PEN AMERICA:

"We can think of no comparable incident of a public attack on a literary writer on American soil. Just hours before the attack, on Friday morning, Salman had emailed me to help with placements for Ukrainian writers in need of safe refuge from the grave perils they face. Salman Rushdie has been targeted for his words for decades but has never flinched nor faltered. He has devoted tireless energy to assisting others who are vulnerable and menaced. While we do not know the origins or motives of this attack, all those around the world who have met words with violence or called for the same are culpable for legitimising this assault on a writer while he was engaged in his essential work of connecting to readers. Our thoughts and passions now lie with our dauntless Salman, wishing him a full and speedy recovery.”