    বাংলা

    Elon Musk's net worth slips below $200 billion as Tesla shares waver

    Musk now has a net worth of $194.8 billion, according to Forbes, with a big share of that coming from his nearly 15% stake in Tesla

    Reuters
    Published : 9 Nov 2022, 03:26 AM
    Updated : 9 Nov 2022, 03:26 AM

    Elon Musk's net worth dropped below $200 billion on Tuesday as investors dumped Tesla Inc shares on fears the top executive and largest shareholder of the world's most valuable electric-vehicle maker is more preoccupied with Twitter.

    Musk now has a net worth of $194.8 billion, according to Forbes, with a big share of that coming from his nearly 15% stake in Tesla, which has a market value of $622 billion.

    The company has lost nearly half its market value and his net worth has dropped by $70 billion since he bid for Twitter in April.

    Investors initially fled Tesla on worries over share sale by Musk, who has divested at least $15 billion worth of stock. He closed the $44-billion deal last month with $13 billion in loans and a $33.5 billion equity commitment.

    Now Wall Street fears that Musk has stretched himself too thin at a time when the EV maker is ramping up production and faces rising competition.

    "It seems like Elon Musk is spending 100% of the time on Twitter and you know, it might need more capital," said Jay Hatfield at Infrastructure Capital Management.

    Since buying Twitter, Musk has made very few tweets on Tesla, a practice that helped him gain traction on the platform. He has instead used Twitter to announce plans for the social media company such as the $8 per month subscription for blue tick verification.

    The net worth of the world's richest person, who also owns rocket company SpaceX, is roughly $40 billion more than the second richest person, LVMH-owner Bernard Arnault.

    Tesla shares were down 2% at $193.7 in afternoon trading, falling for a third straight session.

    RELATED STORIES
    Chris Evans poses at the Britain premiere of "The Gray Man" in London, Britain Jul 19, 2022.
    Chris Evans named ‘sexiest man alive’
    ‘Captain America’ star, who is 41 and single, receives his new seal from People magazine for 2022
    SpaceX Chief Engineer Elon Musk gestures during a joint news conference with T-Mobile CEO Mike Sievert at the SpaceX Starbase, in Brownsville, Texas, US, August 25, 2022.
    As Musk focuses on Twitter, his $56bn Tesla pay goes to trial
    A Tesla shareholder is seeking to rescind Musk's 2018 pay deal, claiming the board set easy performance targets and Musk created it to fund his dream of colonising Mars
    Elon Musk photo and Twitter logo are seen through magnifier in this illustration taken November 4, 2022.
    Twitter impersonators will be suspended permanently: Musk
    Musk said Twitter previously issued a warning before suspension, but as Twitter is rolling out widespread verification, there will be no warning as well as “no exceptions”
    Elon Musk photo and Twitter logo are seen through magnifier in this illustration taken November 4, 2022.
    UN urges Musk to safeguard human rights at Twitter
    Twitter Inc laid off half its workforce on Friday and tweets by staff of the social media company said the team responsible for human rights was among those affected

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher