Zelensky urges G20 to adopt Ukraine's peace proposal

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Tuesday told world leaders gathered at a Group of 20 (G20) summit in Indonesia that now was the time to stop Russia's war in his country under a peace plan he has proposed.

Zelensky was speaking via video link to the summit on the Indonesian island of Bali.

"I am convinced now is the time when the Russian destructive war must and can be stopped," he said, according to a copy of his speech reviewed by Reuters.

Ukrainian forces have made advances against Russian troops in recent weeks in Ukraine's east and south.