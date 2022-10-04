    বাংলা

    ‘She understands more intimately the struggle of women’: Washington Post sheds light on Hasina’s leadership

    Sheikh Hasina sat down with Petula Dvorak, a columnist for The Washington Post, for an interview, which was published on Oct 3.

    News Desk
    Published : 4 Oct 2022, 04:53 PM
    Updated : 4 Oct 2022, 04:53 PM

    In the past decade, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina significantly reduced poverty in Bangladesh, expanded educational opportunities and changed housing.

    The World Bank gives high marks to growth in Bangladesh under Hasina’s leadership, noting it went from “being one of the poorest nations at birth in 1971” to reaching “lower-middle income status in 2015.”

    Through health care and housing, Hasina said investing in the women of Bangladesh helped elevate the nation.

    The column highlighted that Bangladesh faced international scrutiny for the conditions of the Rohingya refugees in Cox’s Bazar, as well as ongoing accusations of censorship and an aggressive police force as Hasina’s administration cracked down on domestic terrorism.

    It was that crackdown that prompted India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2015 to congratulate Hasina for her tough, zero-tolerance approach to terrorists, “despite being a woman.”

    Read the column.

