‘She understands more intimately the struggle of women’: Washington Post sheds light on Hasina’s leadership

In the past decade, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina significantly reduced poverty in Bangladesh, expanded educational opportunities and changed housing.

The World Bank gives high marks to growth in Bangladesh under Hasina’s leadership, noting it went from “being one of the poorest nations at birth in 1971” to reaching “lower-middle income status in 2015.”

Hasina sat down with Petula Dvorak, a columnist for The Washington Post for an interview, which was published on Oct 3.

Through health care and housing, Hasina said investing in the women of Bangladesh helped elevate the nation.