Putin critic facing up to 25 years in jail to learn fate on Monday

Russian state prosecutors have requested a 25-year prison sentence for Kara-Murza, who they accuse of treason and of discrediting the Russian military after he criticised what Moscow calls its "special military operation" in Ukraine.

The court is expected to start delivering its verdict at 11 am (0800 GMT).

In his final speech to the court, Kara-Murza compared his trial to one of Josef Stalin's show trials in the 1930s. He declined to ask the court to acquit him and said he stood by and was proud of everything he had said.